OSPCA Launches “No Cold Pets” Initiative in Cornwall

The Ontario SPCA Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Animal Centre has launched the No Cold Pets initiative, a pilot project aimed at keeping pets warm and well-fed during the winter months while supporting at-risk families in the community. The program, created in collaboration with Centre 105 and Agape, distributes care packs to help ensure pets stay with the people who love them during difficult times.

“With the cold weather here, we wanted to do more,” said Arianne Kirkey, Community Outreach Coordinator at the OSPCA of SDG. “Thanks to Royal Canin, our official feeding partner, we were able to create 50 packs containing donated pet coats, boots, toys, food, and, where needed, leashes and collars.”

The initiative builds on the OSPCA’s existing partnership with Agape to supply pet food to those in need. “There are limited resources for at-risk communities and pets in Cornwall, so essential supplies are really needed,” Kirkey said. “Thanks to our community partners and supporters, we are able to keep pets warm this winter while their humans get back on their feet.”

The No Cold Pets initiative represents a compassionate effort to address both human and animal needs in the Cornwall area, ensuring pets remain cared for and loved throughout the challenging winter season.