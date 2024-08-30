OSPCA SDG Launches New Fundraising Initiatives

The Ontario SPCA Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Animal Centre is calling on the Cornwall community to support its ongoing mission to care for animals in need. As a registered charity that does not receive annual government funding, the Centre relies heavily on the generosity of local residents and businesses.

Carol Link, Manager of the Ontario SPCA SD&G Animal Centre, explained the shift in fundraising strategies following the discontinuation of their bottle collection program, which ended during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Bottle collection requires considerable volunteer support and an appropriate location to store and sort bottles, which is why the decision was made to discontinue this method of fundraising,” she said. “We appreciate everyone who supported our bottle drive over the years and encourage you to get involved in our other fundraising efforts.”

Among the Centre’s current fundraising initiatives is the annual Cupcake Day, which takes place every February, and the newly launched Humane Hero fundraising website. “With Humane Hero, you can create an online fundraiser or think outside the box and host an in-person event,” said Link. “Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion, paying tribute to a beloved animal, or you’re part of a corporate group looking for a way to give back to your community, a Humane Hero fundraiser can have a big impact.”

In addition to financial contributions, the Centre is also seeking volunteers to help with various tasks. “There are a number of volunteer opportunities for those who are able to give their time to support the animals,” Link added.

For more information on how to get involved or to start your own Humane Hero fundraiser, visit the Ontario SPCA website at ontariospca.ca/sdg.