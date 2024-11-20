OTF Grant Funds New Wing for Seaway Seniors Club

The Seaway Senior Citizens Club celebrated a new expansion on Tuesday, November 12, made possible by an $88,700 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF). Local MPP Nolan Quinn joined members and community leaders to inaugurate the new “Elm Wing,” a renovated 790-square-foot space at the club’s downtown Cornwall location, designed to host expanded programming and activities for area seniors.

“The $88,700 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation represents a significant step toward enriching the lives of our seniors at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club,” said MPP Nolan Quinn. “This renovation opens up new opportunities for connection, creativity, and community, especially vital as many seniors reconnect post-pandemic.”

The upgraded wing includes improved washrooms, lighting, and new storage and utility spaces, creating a welcoming environment for activities. The club now has an accessible, versatile space that supports its mission to foster social interaction and healthy lifestyles among seniors.

Fay Emerton Proulx, Chair of the Seaway Seniors Grant Committee, expressed her gratitude, saying, “Funding for this Elm Wing renovation has opened a new door, allowing our seniors to expand their experiences through more healthy activities.”

Mayor Justin Towndale echoed the positive impact on the community, noting, “I want to thank the Province and the Ontario TrilliumFoundation. The city benefits greatly from this support, and to see the evolution of this space has been fantastic.”

Ontario’s Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Gaming, Stan Cho, emphasized the role of such funding in community building in a release:“Organizations like the Seaway Senior Citizens Club deliver experiences that make a difference. This grant ensures they remain at the heart of the community for decades to come.”

George Christoff, a volunteer and newly appointed chair of the Ontario Trillium Foundation, attended the event to represent the foundation. Christoff commended the Seaway Senior Citizens Club’s dedication to fostering community engagement and highlighted the positive impact of OTF grants on local initiatives.

The Seaway Senior Citizens Club is considering seeking funding for additional accessibility improvements, including a potential elevator installation to allow easier access to the new wing.