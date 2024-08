Outbreak/éclosion

“We understand that having a loved one around for our patients can be an essential part of healing. As such, one Essential Care Partner (ECP) per patient is permitted at this time. An ECP is a support person whose presence is considered essential to the safety and well-being of a patient while they are in the hospital. Most often, an ECP is a family member of close friend of the patient who typically knows the patient’s health history, lifestyle and personal values. The ECP designation provides a consistent and equitable way for patients to have access to this support as safely as possible despite visitor restrictions and is consistent with the hospital’s mission to provide outstanding care for our communities. ECPs will be required to follow hospital infection and prevention control policies, including always wearing a mask while in the hospital.”