Outbreak over

January 24, 2025
By Richard Mahoney
Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria has announced that the COVID-19 outbreak declared on January 8 is now over. Masking remains in effect in all patient areas and waiting rooms.
“A heartfelt thank you to our patients, their families and the community for your patience and cooperation during this time. Your support helped us manage the situation smoothly and bring it to a quick resolution. To our incredible staff and physicians, your hard work, dedication, and resilience have been truly remarkable. We are so grateful for your unwavering commitment to patient care.
Visitation can now resume, but we kindly ask that you delay your visit if you are feeling unwell to help us continue protecting our patients and community,” the hospital says.
