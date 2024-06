A respiratory disease outbreak has forced Maxville Manor to postpone its Redevelopment Showcase that was planned for June 24. A Human Metapneumovirus outbreak was declared June 7. Symptoms of the respiratory ailment are similar to those of a cold. The showcase is meant to provide an update on the Manor’s expansion. This is the second such health issue to affect the home this month. June 14, the long-term care facility had declared an 11-day COVID-19 outbreak had been contained.