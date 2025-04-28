Outbreaks at hospital, Manor

April 28, 2025 at 11 h 22 min
Richard Mahoney
Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria and Maxville Manor are both dealing with influenza outbreaks.

“Preventative measures are in place to protect our patients, staff, and community. At this time, visitors are not permitted, however, patients may designate an essential care partner to support them during their stay,” says the HGMH. “We also want to remind everyone that hand hygiene is critical, especially in a hospital setting. Please wash your hands frequently to help prevent the spread of infections.”

Maxville Manor reminds people that they should stay home if they are ill.

The Manor also advises to wash your hands often, wear a mask, reach out if you have questions.

