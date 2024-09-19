Over 20 Big Brothers Needed to Mentor Boys

September 19, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 41 min on September 15, 2024
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Over 20 Big Brothers Needed to Mentor Boys
Marianne Cruden (Mentoring Coordinator), Pierre-Luc Byham (Executive Director), and Cameron Grant (Caseworker) next to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cornwall & District building at 101 Third Street East. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cornwall & District is urgently seeking male volunteers to mentor over 20 Little Brothers currently on their waitlist. In a recent social media post, the organization highlighted the need for Big Brothers, noting that these young boys are simply looking for a few hours each week to spend with a role model.

Pierre-Luc Byham, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Cornwall & District, emphasized the importance of mentorship: “Big Brothers or Big Sisters spend a couple of hours a week mentoring a child that comes from a single-parent home. Basically, they are a mentor—anadditional adult of trust in the life of that particular child.” Byham added that mentors help children reach their full potential by teaching life skills, attending events, or just hanging out.

While the organization is always in need of both Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Byham explained the specific call for male mentors: “Our general recruitment process tends to bring in more Big Sisters than Big Brothers. This is why, in this instance, we specifically asked the community for Big Brothers to step forward.”

Volunteers are required to undergo an interview, police check, reference calls, and training, with the entire process typically taking about 3 to 4 weeks. For those unable to commit to weekly mentoring, the agency also offers the “Big for a Day” program, which requires participation in six outings over a year. “It’s a life-changing experience for both the Big and the Little,” Byham noted.

To volunteer, visit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cornwall & District’s website. https://cornwall.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/volunteer/

