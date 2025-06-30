Over 2000 attend 54-40 Dev Fest Concert

JASON SETNYK

Dev Fest 2025 brought over 2,000 music fans to the grounds of the DEV Hotel & Conference Centre in Cornwall on June 27 for a one-day outdoor concert headlined by Canadian rock icons 54-40. Also taking the stage were the Barstool Prophets and local favourites Trevor Walsh & Mark Muir. Despite early rain, the skies cleared during the Barstool Prophets’ set, setting the stage for a powerful finale by 54-40.

“The first annual Dev Fest was a resounding success,” said Ian Bentley, General Manager of the DEV Centre. “Even with the rain, people showed up in droves, and the energy was electric from start to finish.”

Bentley credited staff, performers, and sponsor Fines Home Hardware for making the event possible, calling it an “unforgettable experience.”

Graham Greer of the Barstool Prophets added, “From a backstage perspective, Ian Bentley and his team put on one of the most highly organized and hospitable concert events we’ve ever had the pleasure of being a part of.”