June 18, 2025 at 8 h 00 min
Over The Edge Returns for Third Year
Angela Cynthia goes over the edge. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

United Way Centraide SDG is gearing up for another thrilling descent with its third annual Over The Edge fundraiser, set for Saturday, September 20, at the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation building in downtown Cornwall.

The event invites participants to rappel down one of the city’s tallest buildings while raising funds for crucial local issues such as housing, food insecurity, mental health, and poverty.

More than 80 people have taken the plunge over the past two years, generating nearly $50,000 in net proceeds for United Way initiatives. St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation continues to support the event by donating use of the building.

“Let’s make this the biggest one yet,” said Jim Athanasiou, President and CEO of the corporation. “It’s a great way to give back-at new heights.”

United Way Executive Director Juliette Labossière called it a powerful launch to the annual campaign: “In the face of ongoing economic uncertainty, this day reminds us what we can do when we come together.”

Registration is now open at

oteuwcsdg.com.

