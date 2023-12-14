Over the Edge Success

December 14, 2023 at 17 h 00 min
Over the Edge Success
(Photo : ictured- Kinsmen Scott Beck, Kinsmen Rick Shaver, United Way ED Juliette Labossiere, Associate member kinsmen Cairo McDonell and Kinsmen Claude Legault.)

KINSMEN

Cornwall Kinsmen Club has made another donation from raised funds through a range of activities and once again have invested these funds to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs.  This donation falls under their health and welfare category.

The United Way Centraide SDG (UWC SDG) 2023 Campaign launch was taken to new heights with a new innovative community fundraiser. In partnership with Over The Edge and St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation, 90 thrill-seekers had the unique opportunity to raise money for a chance to rappel down one of the tallest buildings in Cornwall on Saturday, September 23. This event raised much needed dollars for the local office. The Kinsmen Club of Cornwall served food to the event and raised $440.00 dollars that they gave back to help with the event.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible.  TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events (Kinsmen Farmers Market, Pizza Party) and our other fundraising events. 

