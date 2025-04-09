Pancakes with a side of kindness

April 9, 2025 — Changed at 8 h 48 min on April 8, 2025
By Jason Setnyk
Pancakes with a side of kindness
Jessica Bordeau, Justin Locke, and John Locke volunteer in the kitchen at the Rotary Club of Cornwall's annual Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction at St. John's Presbyterian Church. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

Despite a fresh blanket of snow, community spirit was in full force recently as the Rotary Club of Cornwall hosted its annual Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction at St. John’s Presbyterian Church.

From 7 a.m. to noon, hundreds of guests came through the doors to enjoy a warm breakfast of pancakes, sausages, baked beans, fruit, and drinks, all by donation, with proceeds supporting the Children’s Treatment Centre. Family-friendly activities also kept kids entertained.

Event Chair Linda Eamer, a Rotary Club member, estimated that between 200 to 250 people attended. “This community is so supportive of every organization here,” said Eamer. “Our mandate as a service club is to do things to support the community in Cornwall, SDG, and the world.” Each year, the silent auction raises funds for a chosen charity. “Every penny from the silent auction will go to a charity of our choice, and this year, we decided to support the Children’s Treatment Centre,” Eamer explained. As for why pancakes are the star of the show? “Why not?” laughed Eamer. “It’s winter — we need pancakes!”

