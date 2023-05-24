Paramedic Services Week Proclaimed in the City of Cornwall

May 21 will mark the beginning of Paramedic Services Week in the City of Cornwall.

This year’s theme is Diversity in Paramedicine — The Patient, the Provider, the Profession.

Paramedic Services Week brings together local communities and medical personnel to publicize safety and honor the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services of medicines front line.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to our hardworking and dedicated paramedics,” said Cornwall and SDG Paramedic Services Chief, Bill Lister. “They are always there to answer the call, at any time of day. For many, it’s during holidays, birthdays, weekends and nights.”

“Not only that, but they are also exposed to several contagious disease. Even with those hazards, they still show up to work every, single day to keep our community safe.”

The week is a chance to thank the many wonderfully diverse faces involved in providing a service that runs 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

“This week gives us the opportunity to recognize the dedication of the paramedics of the Cornwall SDG Paramedic Services,” said Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale. “These individuals are on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to respond to calls for assistance from across SD&G and beyond.”

“Thank you for everything that you do.”

Cornwall SDG Paramedic Services provides 24-hour 365-day emergency coverage to the over 111,000 residents and visitors to our community.

An integral component of the regional 911 system, Paramedics respond to victims of sudden illness or injury. Highly trained and skilled in the pre-hospital management of a wide spectrum of emergencies, Paramedics attempt to stabilize and render treatment to patients at the scene and on route to medical facilities.

Dispatched from the Ottawa Central Ambulance Communication Centre, the regional fleet responds to over 14,000 requests for emergent service and non-emergent inter-facility transfers annually.

As the regional designated delivery agent for Land Ambulance Service, the City of Cornwall maintains seven ambulance stations throughout the Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry.

Cornwall SDG Paramedic Services employs over 100 paramedics and six administration

staff.

The Cornwall SDG Paramedic Services deploys 14 ambulances and 5 Paramedic Response Units.

The care rendered by paramedics is often the deciding factor between life and death, temporary or permanent disability, a brief confinement or prolonged hospitalization for a patient.