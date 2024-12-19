Paramedics Honoured for Decades of Exemplary Service

Seven Cornwall and SDG paramedics were recognized for 20 years of exemplary service with the Governor General Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal. The recipients, celebrated at a ceremony in October, were among 210 paramedics across Ontario to receive this prestigious award, established in 1994 by the late Governor General Romeo LeBlanc to honor high standards of care and conduct.

Deputy Chief Brian Dufresne, one of the awardees, reflected on the achievement. “I am proud to have been recognized for this award and to have shared this experience with fellow paramedics who have proudly served our community with passion and dedication over the last 20-plus years,” he said.

Paramedic Lori Lefebvre, who has served for 28 years, echoed similar sentiments. “It was an honor to accept the Exemplary Service Awardrecognizing my service to our community. At times, being a paramedic is challenging both mentally and physically. I truly appreciate the recognition of my service. Congratulations to all the recipients this year,” she added.

Mayor Justin Towndale presented Michel Langlois with his medal and expressed gratitude for the group’s unwavering commitment: “I amincredibly proud to recognize the dedication and service of our local paramedics. These individuals have shown exceptional care and commitment to our community for over 20 years, and celebrating their achievements is an honor. On behalf of Cornwall, thank you for your tireless work and always being there when we need you most.”

The other recipients included Jenniflore D’Amour, Trina Boisvenue, Brad Hunt, Sophie Tasse, and Michel Langlois. The medals, which can include additional bars for continued service, mark the significant contributions of these professions over twenty years.