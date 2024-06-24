Parish Rummage Sale Fosters Community Spirit

June 24, 2024 — Changed at 16 h 37 min on June 17, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Parish Rummage Sale Fosters Community Spirit
Parishioners of St. Columban Catholic Church Carolyn Lebano, Jake Villemaire, Mary Cote, Teresa MacInnis (Event Organizer), Joe Kupina, Jean McDonell, Mary Grant, Valerie Rowe, Rita White, Darlene Brabant, and Frances O'Dair at the Rumage Sale. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

The Cornwall St. Columban’s Catholic Women’s League (CWL) hosted a successful Rummage Sale at the Agora Centre on June 15. The event featured donated items for sale, a bake sale, and additional rented tables, promoting community engagement and environmental sustainability through reusing and recycling goods.

“This is a fundraiser for the parish and also a community builder. Because of COVID, we haven’t had the opportunity to cometogether except when we attend Sunday mass. This is a great opportunity for people to come out, meet the rest of the parishioners, and have time to chat,” said Teresa MacInnis, the event organizer.

MacInnis highlighted the added features of this year’s event: “This time, instead of just having a rummage sale, we included abake sale and allowed people to rent tables. Today is going very well; we are happy we had so many donations. We sold a lot of stuff today.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Generosity Blooms at Rachel’s Kids 19th Annual Garden Party
Local News

Generosity Blooms at Rachel’s Kids 19th Annual Garden Party

The 19th Annual Rachel's Kids Garden Party and Charity Auction took place at the Dev Hotel and Conference…