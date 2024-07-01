Park Run Raises Funds for Youth Space

On June 22, the Park Run event at Alexander Park in Cornwall saw Cody Taylor of New Normal running 50 kilometers to raise funds for the Cornwall Youth Space Project. “The event and run went well. I’ve done many cool things, but the most fulfilling memories are when we give back to the community,” said Taylor.

The event started at 9 a.m. and featured over 20 runners and numerous supporters. Participants, including children, joined Taylor in running laps around the park. By 2 p.m., Taylor completed his goal. The event raisedapproximately $1500, with ongoing donations through their Raisely websitecurrently surpassing $6000.

Melanie Boileau of the Social Development Council (SDC) of Cornwall & Area expressed her gratitude, saying, “There are no words to describe the feeling in my heart after witnessing this event. This was 100% a community effort!”

The initiative, supported by local businesses and organizations, aims to create a dedicated recreational area for the city’s youth, including amenities like a gazebo with Wi-Fi, updated basketball courts, and more.