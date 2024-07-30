Partnership pays off in lower garbage fees

There are savings in numbers. North Glengarry Township is getting a price break on its garbage disposal contract, thanks to a partnership with the five other municipalities in Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry.

The municipality has landed a multiyear agreement with GFL Environmental for an estimated amount of $194,993 per year for five years. The cost represents a drop of about nine per cent in the company’s tipping fee, from $ 77.16 per tonne in 2023 to $70.24 per tonne in 2024.

“It’s amazing,” commented North Glengarry’s director of public works Timothy Wright at the most recent council meeting.

The lower price is a result of the Regional Waste Management Committee, formed in 2022, to procure a county-wide rate for landfill services from GFL Environmental, the Moose Creek firm that has a monopoly on landfill services in the region, noted Wright.

The estimate is based on the township generating 2,776 tonnes of waste per year.

The township’s contract with GFL expired in May of 2024 and GFL has allowed the Township to continue status quo until the new contract could be finalized.