Patio Season Kicks Off Right

JASON SETNYK

The Jet Set Pub officially reopened its patio on Saturday, June 7, with a grand celebration featuring live music, BBQ, drink specials, and the return of a local favourite-the Craft Shack.

“We’re relaunching this beautiful patio to the world after five years,” said Ian Bentley, General Manager of the Dev Hotel and Conference Centre. “We’re celebrating this facility and this community.”

The Craft Shack, originally created by Ian and his wife Kate and now owned by Bob Shaw, served up local brews from its mobile tap trailer. “It’s here for the first time this summer in Cornwall and ready for any wedding or event in the area,” said Bentley, who helped bring it back after it spent time in Toronto.

The revamped patio boasts a large fire pit, a covered gazebo for live performances, and seating for 135 guests. Bentley added, “The Jet Set Pub has always been a celebration of our community… we’re just excited to be back.” The Craft Shack will remain on-site until Dev Fest on June 27.