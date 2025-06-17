Paving Work Started on Seaway Bridge

JASON SETNYK

The Seaway International Bridge Corporation (SIBC) began paving and maintenance work on the South Channel Bridge on June 2, with construction expected to last until mid-September. The project will improve the driving surface and enhance safety for motorists. Work will take place Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with final paving scheduled after Labour Day.

Commuters are advised to anticipate intermittent lane closures, traffic delays, and temporary changes to traffic patterns during the construction period. SIBC says every effort will be made to minimize disruption while prioritizing the safety of both workers and drivers.

“This paving project is a key investment in the Seaway International Bridge system,” said Marc Chénier, Bridge Director of SIBC. “While we understand that construction can cause temporary inconvenience, the long-term benefits of a revitalized bridge surface are substantial.” Motorists are encouraged to plan accordingly and exercise patience throughout the project.