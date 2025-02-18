 Paw-sitively delicious fundraiser for OSPCA

Volunteers are baking up support for animals in need with Cupcake Day, a fundraiser benefiting the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. While the official event takes place on February 24, fundraising efforts are alreadyunderway, with local volunteers selling cupcakes across the city throughout the month.

Over the weekend, two youth volunteers set up a booth at Home Hardware in Cornwall, contributing to the Ontario SPCA SD&G Animal Centre’s goal of raising over $7,000. Additional sales will take place at FreshCo on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) and Cornwall Square on Feb. 22, with more pop-up locations to be announced on social media.

“Cupcake Day is such an amazing experience to be involved in,” said Arianne Kirkey, Community Outreach Coordinator for the Ontario SPCA SD&G Animal Centre. “I’ve been blown away by the generosity of our community.”

The Ontario SPCA, a registered charity that does not receive annual government funding, relies on donations to provide care and shelter for animals in need. Funds raised through Cupcake Day help ensure local animals receive medical treatment, food, and the chance to find a loving home.

To support the cause or find out where to grab a treat, visit cupcakeday.ca and be sure to donate to the Ontario SPCA SD&G Animal Centre to keep funds in the community.