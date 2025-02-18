 Paw-sitively delicious fundraiser for OSPCA

February 18, 2025 — Changed at 16 h 15 min on February 13, 2025
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
 Paw-sitively delicious fundraiser for OSPCA
Ontario SPCA SD&G Animal Centre Manager Candice Gordon shares a moment with Twix the dog while youth volunteers sell cupcakes at Home Hardware in Cornwall. (Photo : submitted photo)

Volunteers are baking up support for animals in need with Cupcake Day, a fundraiser benefiting the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. While the official event takes place on February 24, fundraising efforts are alreadyunderway, with local volunteers selling cupcakes across the city throughout the month.

Over the weekend, two youth volunteers set up a booth at Home Hardware in Cornwall, contributing to the Ontario SPCA SD&G Animal Centre’s goal of raising over $7,000. Additional sales will take place at FreshCo on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) and Cornwall Square on Feb. 22, with more pop-up locations to be announced on social media.

“Cupcake Day is such an amazing experience to be involved in,” said Arianne Kirkey, Community Outreach Coordinator for the Ontario SPCA SD&G Animal Centre. “I’ve been blown away by the generosity of our community.”

The Ontario SPCA, a registered charity that does not receive annual government funding, relies on donations to provide care and shelter for animals in need. Funds raised through Cupcake Day help ensure local animals receive medical treatment, food, and the chance to find a loving home.

To support the cause or find out where to grab a treat, visit cupcakeday.ca and be sure to donate to the Ontario SPCA SD&G Animal Centre to keep funds in the community.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Healthcare on the Ballot, But Where Are All the Candidates?
Local News

Healthcare on the Ballot, But Where Are All the Candidates?

Nursing students and registered nurses gathered at the Cornwall Civic Complex on February 10, 2025, for a provincial all-candidates…