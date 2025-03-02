Paw-some March break fun

Looking for fun activities for the kids this March Break? The Ontario SPCA Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Animal Centre has some exciting events and activities planned for the community, including a Harry Potter trivia night, arts and crafts, and a colouring activity.

Kicking off the festivities is a Harry Potter Trivia Night on March 3, hosted by Boston Pizza in Cornwall in support of the centre. Enjoy a magical evening of trivia from 5-9 p.m.

The animal centre is also partnering with the Ingleside Library to host some fun activities for kids ages 8-13. March 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and March 13 from 5-7 p.m., join the Ontario SPCA at the library for an interactive AnimalSmart presentation followed by arts and crafts.

For young artists, the animal centre also has a fun colouring activity that runs from March 7-16. Pick up a colouring page from the animal centre, at 550 Boundary Rd. in Cornwall, or a participating local business. Take a photo of your completed masterpiece and tag the Ontario SPCA Stormont, Dundas & Gelngarry Animal Centre on Facebook or Instagram for your chance to have your work featured on the animal centre’s social channels.