January 24, 2025 at 9 h 49 min
By Richard Mahoney
Peavey Mart closing April 13

Cornwall’s Peavey Mart store, formerly known as the Tractor Supply Co. (TSC), will close April 13 as Peavey Industries “takes critical first steps toward organizational restructuring.”

The outlet on Vincent Massey Drive is one of 22 stores in Ontario and Nova Scotia that are being shuttered by the company.

“The Canadian retail environment has faced significant disruption over recent years, and Peavey has not been immune to these challenges,” said Doug Anderson, President & CEO of Peavey Industries LP. “We recognize that difficult decisions like these are necessary to create a more stable foundation for the long-term success of our business. While this is a step forward, it’s part of an ongoing process to adapt and rebuild in response to changing market dynamics.”

