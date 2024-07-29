Sylvie Dubois submitted this report on a vehicle theft Sunday in Cornwall.

In an alarming turn of events during the popular Rib Fest at Lamoureux Park, a Cornwall city truck was stolen from a parking area at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday evening. The incident left festival goers and city employees stunned as the thief led a high-speed, reckless exit through the event grounds.

Witnesses reported that the stolen truck, which had been parked near the Rib Fest venue, was seen speeding along the sidewalk and across grassy areas of the park. Eyewitnesses described the vehicle swerving dangerously close to pedestrians and nearly causing several accidents as it attempted to flee the area.

“People were running for cover as the truck barreled through the park,” said one onlooker who wished to remain anonymous. “It was terrifying to watch; I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Cornwall City employees, who were present at the event, quickly initiated emergency procedures to deal with the situation. Fortunately, the city trucks are equipped with GPS tracking devices, which played a crucial role in the rapid response to the theft.

“Thanks to the advanced tracking technology in our vehicles, we were able to locate the stolen truck almost immediately,” said a representative from the City of Cornwall. “Our team worked swiftly with local law enforcement to ensure the safe apprehension of the suspect.”

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of public safety and the need for effective security measures at community events.

The Cornwall Police Service says the vehicle was later recovered and the investigation is ongoing.