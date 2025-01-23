Personal information stolen during cyber attack

Personal information was stolen during a cyber attack on the pper Canada District School Board (UCDSB).
Those affected by the incident include current and former staff members, students and their parents or guardians, donors or other payors to the Board office.
“We have notified the majority of those affected and will continue to analyze the stolen data to determine if further notification is necessary. This process may take time to complete. We understand this news may be concerning for people, and we are deeply sorry for this,” the board says.
The statement continues: “The UCDSB believes the risk of publication and misuse of the exposed information to be low. However, the UCDSB is providing credit monitoring for eligible groups, which includes past employees among others. More information about how current employees, past employees, parents and guardians, donors and payors, and students (past and present) have been impacted, and how eligible individuals can receive credit monitoring, is available on the UCDSB website at www.ucdsb.on.ca/cyberincident. There is also a robust FAQ section. The UDCSB encourages anyone who is eligible for credit monitoring to sign up for it, as it’s a good way to protect against identify theft. We are aware that this incident has affected our community in a direct way, and again, we are sorry for this. Our investigation is ongoing, and we may need to notify others in time. Know that we are also committed to strengthening our cybersecurity program to better protect against future incidents. The UCDSB has reported the incident to the Brockville Police Service and the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario (IPC).”