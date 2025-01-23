Personal information stolen during cyber attack

Personal information was stolen during a cyber attack on the pper Canada District School Board (UCDSB).

Those affected by the incident include current and former staff members, students and their parents or guardians, donors or other payors to the Board office.

“We have notified the majority of those affected and will continue to analyze the stolen data to determine if further notification is necessary. This process may take time to complete. We understand this news may be concerning for people, and we are deeply sorry for this,” the board says.