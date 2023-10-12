Pet Portraits for OSPCA

Pet Portraits for OSPCA
Lise Oikle (Photo : Paula Labonté)

Lise Oikle is a local artist who specializes in custom pet portraits and uses her talent to help animals in need.

From her cute cottage home, Lise paints people’s pets (say that three times fast) and while that takes up most of her time she genuinely loves it.

Wanting to raise money to help animals without homes, Lise compiled her best pet portraits and created a calendar to benefit the OSPCA. She raised nearly one thousand “I was amazed” she said.

Since then she hasn’t stopped fund raising. “This year at the pet walk I helped with a raffle of a beautiful cat painting that I donated. It made two hundred dollars”. At the art walk she raffled off the chance to have a pet painted which amassed two hundred more.

“I do this all because of my love for animals.” Recognizing the success of the 2023 calendar Lise has made a 2024 version, the cost is thirty five dollars and 100% of the proceeds are donated to the SD&G OSPCA.

If you also love animals Lise’s calendar can be purchased by Facebook, Art By Lise Oikle.

