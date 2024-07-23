Pick a mural theme

July 23, 2024 at 14 h 09 min
Reading time: 30 s
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:

South Glengarry residents are being asked to pick the design of two public murals that will be created on Lancaster’s main street to enhance its appeal and attract visitors to the commercial area. The “Portraits of Our Past” will depict the heritage and history of the township. Residents can choose two favourites out of five themes chosen by the planning committee. The options are Early Farming Settlers, Historic River Scene, St. Raphael’s Church is Burning, United Empire Loyalist Settlers and Early Military Border Defence. Votes can be cast at www.surveymonkey.com/r/SGMuralDesign until July 31.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Remarkable success
Local News

Remarkable success

Katie (left) and Isabelle Paquette, of South Stormont, were awarded the President’s Award by David Michaud at the Children’s Treatment Awards Lunch today in Cornwall.…