Pick a mural theme

South Glengarry residents are being asked to pick the design of two public murals that will be created on Lancaster’s main street to enhance its appeal and attract visitors to the commercial area. The “Portraits of Our Past” will depict the heritage and history of the township. Residents can choose two favourites out of five themes chosen by the planning committee. The options are Early Farming Settlers, Historic River Scene, St. Raphael’s Church is Burning, United Empire Loyalist Settlers and Early Military Border Defence. Votes can be cast at www.surveymonkey.com/r/SGMuralDesign until July 31.