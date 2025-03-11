“Pillar of the community:” Cornwall mourns loss of Dr. Christopher Fullarton

The Cornwall community is mourning the passing of Dr. Christopher Fullarton, a respected chiropractor and the proud owner of Health Within Wellness Centre. He passed away March 3 at the age of 49.

Health Within Wellness Centre shared the heartbreaking news, remembering Dr. Fullarton for his warmth, dedication, and passion for his work. “Chris touched the lives of so many through his unwavering passion for his work and his charisma, warmth, and genuine care for his patients,” the clinic stated.

Dr. Fullarton built his practice on the foundation of trust, compassion, and community, making every patient feel “valued, heard, and cared for.” His colleagues emphasized their commitment to continuing his legacy. “His vision was always bigger than himself — he built a place where people could feel safe, supported, and cared for, and that mission will remain at the heart of everything we do.”

Among those sharing their memories of Dr. Fullarton was professional boxer Tony Luis. “I have so many fond memories of Chris, from his unwavering support throughout my boxing career to our conversations about life and everything in between. He was an amazing person, and I feel grateful that I was able to know him. My heart goes out to his family,” Luis said.

Beyond his professional life, Dr. Fullarton had a passion for music, sports, and meeting notable figures. He attended numerous rock concerts and collected selfies with musicians such as Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath, Marilyn Manson, and Burton Cummings. He also met Jack Black and Tom Green, attended Grey Cup games, and even golfed with Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Carbonneau. A fan of politics as well, he took selfies with former Prime Minister Stephen Harper and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Dr. Fullarton was a devoted husband to Mary (née Wood) Fullarton and a loving father to Nathan and Emily. He is remembered for his professional contributions and his deep commitment to his family and community. Although he never spoke about it publicly, those who knew him were aware of his philanthropy and quiet commitment to giving back to the community.

Visitation will be held at Lahaie & Sullivan Cornwall Funeral Homes March 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The family has requested that donations be made to Cornwall Hospital community Mental Health Services in his memory.

“Chris was more than a doctor; he was a pillar of our community, and his spirit will continue to live on in the work we do each day,” the centre said.