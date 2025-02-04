Pink Shirts Fund BGC Anti-Bullying Programs

February 4, 2025 — Changed at 9 h 55 min on January 31, 2025
JASON SETNYK
BGC Cornwall/SDG staff members Sarah Lalonde (left) and Joe Boyer (right), along with members Owen Legue and Eli Legue (centre), proudly wear the I Belong Pink Shirt. (Photo : submitted photo)

In support of Pink Shirt Day on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Boys and Girls Club (BGC) Cornwall/SDG is selling limited-edition pink shirts throughout February to raise funds for its anti-bullying programs.

This year’s theme, I Belong, emphasizes kindness, inclusion, and acceptance. The initiative aims to create safe spaces where everyone feels valued, with proceeds directly supporting these local programs.

“This year’s slogan, I Belong, reflects our commitment to creating safe spaces where everyone feels valued and included,” said Kalie Richardson, Marketing and Communications Coordinator at BGC Cornwall/SDG. “By purchasing a 2025 pink shirt, you’re not just supporting BGC’s initiative but helping spread the message that kindness and understanding should be the foundation of our community.”

The shirts are available for purchase online at www.bgc-shop.com and in-store at Baxtrom’s Your Independent Grocer, Foodland Winchester, and Giant Tiger locations in Cornwall, Morrisburg, and Alexandria.

