Pitching In for Beyond 21

JASON SETNYK

The first-ever “Beyond the Bases” softball tournament hit a home run for charity, raising $4,000 for Beyond 21 this past weekend. Organized by the Wheeler & Munro Real Estate Team, the event drew ten teams and plenty of community spirit despite the sweltering heat.

“This is the first time they’ve hosted this tournament and we’re very excited,” said Amy Malyon, Executive Director of Beyond 21. “We’re running the BBQ, and there are draws and other fundraising efforts happening throughout the day.”

Malyon emphasized how vital events like this are: “We’re a small nonprofit with a small staff. Third-party fundraising events like this mean the absolute world to us. It helps us spread our message and raise much-needed funds.”

Organizer Alan Wheeler praised the turnout and community involvement. “It’s really important for local businesses to raise money for great causes like this,” he said. “We’re happy to see the sun out-it’s hot, but better than rain!”

The Wheeler & Munro team hopes to grow the event even bigger next year. “Beyond 21 is an incredible organization, and we’re proud to support them,” Wheeler added.