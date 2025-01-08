Polar Bear Dip Kicks Off 2025

On New Year’s Day, local residents Ryan Stuckless and Cassandra Forget joined forces to kick off 2025 with a refreshing plunge into the chilly waters of the St. Lawrence River at the Cornwall Boat Launch in Lamoureux Park. This event was part of the Shock and Thaw Polar Bear Dips, a group that gathers regularly for cold plunges along the river from fall through spring.

“Our intention is to do a polar bear dip for about two minutes to get the full benefits,” said Forget. “A polar bear dip is a thermal experience. The benefits include mental health, stress management, and reducing inflammation, which can help with muscle recovery.”

Forget, who began participating in cold dips about two years ago through Lucy Hill Fitness, noted that it’s where she first met Stuckless.

Stuckless, an avid participant, enjoys the physical and mental resilience gained through cold plunges. “I’ve always been a hot-running person, so I love the idea of going somewhere that cools me down,” he said. “I’ve been doing it for years now, and I’ve noticed it helps me in the winter—I’m not as cold. I can walk outside in a T-shirt and be fine.”

The group emphasizes safety during their sessions. “We always have ropes, life jackets, or floaties, and there’s always someone around to help in case of an emergency,” Stuckless added. “We even used to have police come out and they’d cheer us on.”

For newcomers, Forget and Stuckless recommend starting with Wim Hof breathing techniques to prepare the body for the icy plunge. “It’s a lot easier to go into the water when your body’s prepared,” Stuckless explained.

Regular Shock and Thaw events are shared in the group’s social media community, with participants sometimes meeting at 8 a.m. on Sundays. Whether seasoned enthusiasts or curious first-timers, the group welcomes anyone looking to experience the invigorating benefits of cold-water.