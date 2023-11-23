Police Blotter

UTTERING THREATS, RESIST ARREST, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – A 12-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on Nov. 20, 2023, and charged with the following:

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Uttering threats to damage property

Resist peace officer

Assault with a weapon

It is alleged on Nov. 20, 2023, the youth made threats to a family member and threw objects toward that person. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The youth was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. It is also alleged that while being taken into custody, the youth resisted arrest and attempted to damage police property. The youth was held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

MISCHIEF UNDER $5,000

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on Nov. 21, 2023, and charged with mischief under $5,000. It is alleged on Nov. 16, 2023, the youth damaged school property. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. It is also alleged on Nov. 21, 2023, he attended police headquarters to address the matter. The youth was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

ASSAULT, ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM, MISCHIEF UNDER $5,000, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 12-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on Nov. 21, 2023, and charged with the following:

Assault

Assault causing bodily harm

Mischief under $5,000

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

It is alleged on Nov. 21, 2023, the youth assaulted a family member, causing a minor injury, uttered threats to cause harm and caused damage to their residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. He was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The youth was held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

