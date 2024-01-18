Police Blotter

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Dominique Bourget, 42, of Cornwall, was arrested on Jan. 16, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on Nov. 2, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On Jan. 16, 2024, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on Feb. 21, 2024.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, BREACH OF RECOGNIZANCE

Cornwall, ON – A 34-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Jan. 16, 2024, and charged with domestic assault with a weapon and breach of recognizance. It is alleged on Jan. 15, 2024, the man was bound by a peace bond with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man threw an object at his girlfriend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Jan. 16, 2024, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Feb. 6, 2024. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Ian Clarke, 31, of Ottawa, was arrested on Jan. 16, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on Nov. 15, 2021, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On Jan. 16, 2024, the man was located, the warrant was executed and he was held for a bail hearing.

IMPAIRED BY DRUG, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – Kyle Adams, 34, of Ingleside, was arrested on Jan. 16, 2024, and charged with impaired by drug and two counts of fail to comply with probation order. On Jan. 16, 2024, police attended the Brookdale Avenue and Ninth Street area in relation to a possible impaired driver. An investigation ensued, revealing the man was allegedly operating his vehicle under the influence of drugs. It is also alleged the man was bound by two separate probation orders with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANTS

Cornwall, ON – McKayla Richardson, 26, of Cornwall, was arrested on Jan. 16, 2024, on the strength of outstanding warrants. It is alleged on Sept. 14, 2023, the woman was scheduled to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. It is also alleged the woman was scheduled to attend court on Sept. 21, 2023, and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On Jan. 16, 2024, the woman was located while police were dealing with a separate matter. The warrants were executed and the woman was released to appear in court on Feb. 22, 2024.

SHOPLIFTING, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – Mathieu Duplantie, 35, of Cornwall, was arrested on Jan. 16, 2024, and charged with theft under $5,000 and three counts of fail to comply with probation order. It is alleged on Jan. 13, 2024, the man was bound by probation orders with the relevant conditions to not attend a specific business on Second Street East and to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended the store, selected merchandise and left without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Jan. 16, 2024, the man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was held for a bail hearing.

