POLICE BLOTTER

Cornwall, ON – Dakota Marini, 21, of Cornwall, was arrested on March 1, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged from Feb. 13, 2023, to Aug. 28, 2023, the man failed to provide a residential address and report within two working days of his release as per two separate probation orders. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On March 1, 2024, the man was located, the warrant was executed and he was held at the courthouse for another matter.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Kayla Kirkey, 35, of Cornwall, was arrested on March 1, 2024, and charged with theft under $5,000. It is alleged on March 1, 2024, the woman attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay forthe items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The woman was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. She was released to appear in court on April 18, 2024.

FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING, ROBBERY WITH INTENT

Cornwall, ON – Mathieu Duplantie, 35, of Cornwall was arrested on March 1, 2024, and charged with 15 counts of fail to comply with probation order, seven counts of theft under $5,000 and robbery with intent. It is alleged:

On Jan. 31, 2024, the man was bound by two separate probation orders with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On this date, it is alleged, the man attended a Sydney Street business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On Feb. 11, 2024, the man was bound by two separate probation orders with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On this date, it is alleged, the man stole items from a vehicle. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On Feb. 20, 2024, the man was bound by two separate probation orders with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On this date, it is alleged, the man attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On Feb. 21, 2024, the man was bound by two separate probation orders with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On this date, it is alleged, the man attended a Water Street business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On Feb. 23, 2024, the man was bound by two separate probation orders with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On this date, it is alleged, the man attended a Water Street business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On Feb. 24, 2024, the man was bound by two separate probation orders with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On this date, it is alleged, the man attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On Feb. 28, 2024, the man was bound by two separate probation orders with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On this date, it is alleged, the man attended a Water Street business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On March 1, 2024, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not attend a specific business. He was also bound by a separate probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On this date, it is alleged, the man attended the business he was not supposed to attend and robbed the store. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On March 1, 2024, the man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was held for a bail hearing.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Robert Beaulieu, 55, of Cornwall was arrested on March 1, 2024, and charged with impaired and over 80. It is alleged on March 1, 2024, members of the CPS were conducting a R.I.D.E program where the man was stopped at the checkpoint. An investigation ensued. As a result of the investigation, it is alleged the man was operating his motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 26, 2024.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Patrick Vahey, 45, of Lunenburg, was arrested on March 2, 2024, and charged with impaired and over 80. It is alleged on March 2, 2024, police responded to an impaired driving complaint and an investigation ensued. As a result of the investigation, it is alleged the man was operating his motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 21, 2024.

SPOUSAL ASSAULT, OVERCOME RESISTENCE

Cornwall, ON – A 42-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on March 2, 2024, and charged with two counts of spousal assault and overcome resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person. It is alleged on March 2, 2024, the man assaulted and chokedhis girlfriend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

FAIL TO COMPLY, CRIMINAL HARASSMENT, POSSESSION OF WEAPON FOR DANGEROUS PURPOSE

Cornwall, ON – A 24-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on March 3, 2024, and charged with the following:

Four counts of fail to comply with probation order

Criminal harassment

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

It is alleged on March 3, 2024, the man was bound by two separate probation orders with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not possess any weapons. It is also alleged on this date, the man harassed his ex-girlfriend and was in possession of a weapon. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – Maryam Fisher-Nasr, 19, of Cornwall, was arrested on March 3, 2024, and charged with mischief under $5,000. It is alleged on March 3, 2024, the woman damaged the property of an individual known to her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. She was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The woman was released to appear in court on April 4, 2024.

MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – Kaylee Mallett, 32, of Ottawa, was arrested on March 3, 2024, and charged with mischief under $5,000. It is alleged on March 3, 2024, the woman damaged the property of an individual known to her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. Shewas located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The woman was released to appear in court on April 9, 2024.

