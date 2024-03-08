Police Blotter

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT, SPOUSAL ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on March 6, 2024, and charged with criminal harassment and spousal assault. It is alleged the youth harassed her ex-boyfriend and assaulted him on Feb. 29, 2024. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On March 6, 2024, the youth was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. She was released to appear in court at a later date. Her name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

SPOUSAL ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 33-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on March 6, 2024, and charged with spousal assault. It is alleged on March 6, 2024, the man assaulted his girlfriend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.

