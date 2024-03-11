Police Blotter

UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – John Shea, 46, of Cornwall, was arrested on March 9, 2024, and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. It is alleged on March 9, 2024, the man made threats to another individual. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was held for a bailing hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Andre Fontaine, 54, of Cornwall, was arrested on March 10, 2024, and charged with three counts of fail to comply with probation order and theft under $5,000. It is alleged on Feb. 29, 2024, the man was bound by three separate probation orders with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On March 10, 2024, the man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on April 18, 2024.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Bradley Filion, 43, of Nepean, was arrested on March 10, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on May 31, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On March 10, 2024, the man was located and the warrant was executed. He was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old Ingleside man was arrested on March 10, 2024, and charged with the following:

Four counts of fail to comply with undertaking

Six counts of breach of recognizance

Criminal harassment – beset and watch person known to complainant

Criminal harassment – threatening conduct

It is alleged on March 9, 2024, the man was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to not communicate with his ex-girlfriend and to not attend her residence. It is also alleged on this date, the man was bound by a recognizance with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, to not associate or communicate with his ex-girlfriend and to not be within 100 meters of her residence. Furthermore, it is alleged on March 9, 2024, the man attended his ex-girlfriend’s residence on two separate occasions and also communicated with her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On March 10, 2024, the man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Christopher Degonzaque, 51, of Akwesasne, was arrested on March 10, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on March 4, 2024, the man breached his conditional sentence order and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On March 10, 2024, the man was taken into custody by a Canada Services Border Agency officer and turned over to the CPS. The warrant was executed and he was held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 149 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. today).