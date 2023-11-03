Police Blotter

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Yves Cote, 42, of Cornwall, was arrested on October 31st, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that between May 24th, 2023, and September 6th, 2023, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to report to CPS, and he failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On October 31st, 2023, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on December 5th, 2023.

DOMESTIC MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 46-year-old man of Cornwall was arrested on November 1st, 2023, and charged with mischief under $5000. It is alleged that on October 31st, 2023, the man damaged his common-law partner’s property. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on November 28th, 2023. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

WARRANT, ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 29-year-old man of Cornwall was arrested on November 1st, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with assault. It is alleged that on October 31st, 2021, the man threatened to cause harm to someone known to him and attended his ex-girlfriend’s residence and removed property without her permission. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On November 1st, 2023, it is alleged the man assaulted another individual. On November 1st, 2023, the warrant was executed, he was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 28th, 2023.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Jenna-Lee Fortier, 27, of Hawkesbury was arrested on November 1st, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that on September 22nd and October 5th, 2023, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to report to the Bail Supervision Program and failed to do so on both occasions and failed to do so. On November 1st, 2023, the woman was located during an unrelated matter and the warrant was executed. She was held for a bail hearing.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.