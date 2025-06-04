Police Blotter

CORNWALL POLICE SERVICE

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 23-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on May 30, 2025, and charged with four counts of theft under $5,000 – shoplifting. It is alleged:

On Feb. 21, 2025, the woman attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.On March 16, 2025, the woman attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.On March 19, 2025, the woman attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.On March 28, 2025, the woman attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On May 30, 2025, members of the Cornwall Police Service were dispatched to a disturbance complaint and an investigation ensued. The woman was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. She was released to appear in court on July 10, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 39-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on May 30, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on April 1, 2025, April 15, 2025, and May 1, 2025, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to report to the CPS. It is also alleged he failed to report to the CPS on these dates. On May 30, 2025, the man was located at the courthouse. He was charged accordingly and remained in cells to await a bail hearing.

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

Cornwall, ON – A 43-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on May 30, 2025, and charged with criminal harassment – repeatedly communicate. It is alleged on April 13, 2025, the man repeatedly harassed an individual known to him. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 30, 2025, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 10, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 20-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on May 31, 2025, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with undertaking and one count of fail to comply with probation order. It is alleged on May 31, 2025, the woman was bound by two separate undertakings, each with the relevant condition to not communicate in any way with a specific individual. It is also alleged on this date, she was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On May 31, 2025, the woman was observed by a member of the CPS in a motor vehicle with the individual she was prohibited from communicating with. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO ATTEND

Cornwall, ON – A 49-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on May 31, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with appearance notice. It is alleged on April 3, 2025, the woman was scheduled to attend police headquarters for fingerprinting and failed to do so. On May 31, 2025, she was located by members of the CPS who were dealing with a separate matter. The woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 10, 2025.

OPERATION WHILE PROHIBITED

Cornwall, ON – A 47-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on May 31, 2025, and charged with three counts of operation while prohibited. It is alleged on April 21, 2025, the man was observed operating a motor vehicle by a CPS officer who was conducting an investigation. On May 31, 2025, he was located by members of the CPS who were dealing with a separate matter. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 10, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 15-year-old youth was arrested on June 1, 2025, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with undertaking. It is alleged on June 1, 2025, the youth was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to not communicate with his mother and to not attend her residence. It is also alleged on this date, the youth attended his mother’s residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. He was located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The youth was released to appear in court at a later date.

THEFT

Cornwall, ON – A 31-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 1, 2025, and charged with theft under $5,000. It is alleged on May 14, 2025, the woman stole a cell phone and cash from a parked motor vehicle in the area of Montreal Road. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 1, 2025, the woman was located by a CPS officer who was dealing with a separate matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 10, 2025.

CALLS FOR SERVICE: There were 168 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. today).

