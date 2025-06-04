Police Blotter

CORNWALL POLICE SERVICE

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – An 18-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 2, 2025, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on April 23, 2025, the man was bound by two separate release orders, each with the relevant condition to not be within 100 metres of any place his ex-girlfriend lives, works, frequents or any place she is known to be. It is also alleged on this date, the man breached the release orders and was within 100 metres of his ex-girlfriend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 2, 2025, he attended Cornwall Police Service headquarters to address the matter. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 25-year-old man from Akwesasne was arrested on June 2, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on Dec. 7, 2022, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On June 2, 2025, members of the CPS were dispatched to the Cornwall Courthouse for a warrants call. The man was located, the warrant was executed, and he was returned to his cell to await a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, POSSESSION OF WEAPON FOR DANGEROUS PURPOSE, ASSAULT WITH WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – A 52-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 2, 2025, and charged with the following:

Fail to comply with probation orderPossession of a weapon for dangerous purposeAssault with a weapon

It is alleged on June 2, 2025, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On June 2, 2025, members of the CPS were dispatched to a weapons call in the area of Water Street and an investigation ensued. The woman was located, and the investigation revealed she was in possession of an edged weapon, which she brandished at individuals. The woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE: There were 64 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8 a.m. yesterday to 8 a.m. today).

