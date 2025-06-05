Police Blotter

Seaway News

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 41-year-old woman from Ottawa was arrested on June 3, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on Nov. 5, 2024, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On June 3, 2025, the woman attended Cornwall Police Service headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed, and she was released to appear in court on July 10, 2025.

CALLS FOR SERVICE: There were 57 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8 a.m. yesterday to 8 a.m. today).

CPS MISSION: In partnership with diverse communities, we are committed to the pursuit of excellence and keeping our city safe.