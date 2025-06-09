Police Blotter

Seaway News

BREACH OF RECOGNIZANCE, MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 28-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 4, 2025, and charged with breach or recognizance and mischief – obstructs, interrupts or interferes with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property. It is alleged on May 29, 2025, the woman was bound by a recognizance with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the woman interfered with the lawful use and enjoyment of her neighbour’s property. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 4, 2025, the woman attended the Cornwall Police Service to address the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 10, 2025.

WARRANT, FRAUD, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 33-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 5, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with fraud under $5,000 as well as theft under $5,000 – shoplifting.

It is alleged on Aug. 27, 2021, the woman sold items to an individual online, accepted payment, but failed to provide the purchased products. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest.

Furthermore, it is alleged on June 5, 2025, the woman attended a Brookdale Avenue business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The woman was later located by a member of the Cornwall Police Service. She was taken into custody and the warrant was executed. The woman was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 10, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 46-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 5, 2025, and charged with three counts of fail to comply with release order. On June 5, 2025, members of the CPS were dispatched to an intimate partner violence complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to reside at a specific address, to not contact or communicate in anyway with her ex-boyfriend and to not be within 100 metres of any place she knows her ex-boyfriend to live, work or frequent. It is also alleged on this date, the woman attended her ex-boyfriend’s residence and was in communication with him. She was located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The woman was held for a bail hearing.

