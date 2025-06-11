Police Blotter

Seaway News

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 57-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 10, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on June 4, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On June 10, 2025, the man attended Cornwall Police Service headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed, and he was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 30-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 10, 2025, and charged with three counts of fail to comply with undertaking. It is alleged on April 30, 2025, the man was bound by an undertaking with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, to not communicate with his ex-girlfriend and to not be within 50 metres of her residence. It is also alleged on this date, the man was in communication with his ex-girlfriend at her residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 10, 2025, the man was located at the courthouse where he was being held in custody. He was charged accordingly and remained in cells for a bail hearing.

BREACH OF RECOGNIZANCE, THEFT

Cornwall, ON – A 49-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 10, 2025, and charged with breach of recognizance and theft under $5,000. It is alleged on June 1, 2025, the man was bound by a recognizance with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, he stole an individual’s wallet from their motor vehicle. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 10, 2025, members of the CPS were dispatched to a personal welfare check and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on July 15, 2025.

ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 58-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 10, 2025, and charged with assault. On June 10, 2025, members of the CPS were dispatched to an assault complaint in the area of York Street and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man punched an individual in the face. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was released to appear in court on July 15, 2025.

BREACH OF RECOGNIZANCE, ASSAULT WITH WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – A 16-year-old youth from Cornwall was arrested on June 10, 2025, and charged with breach of recognizance and assault with a weapon. It is alleged on June 10, 2025, the youth was bound by a recognizance with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the youth assaulted his stepfather with an edged weapon. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The individual was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The youth was released to appear in court at a later date.

FAIL TO COMPLY, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 41-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 10, 2025, and charged with four counts of fail to comply with release order and one count of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm – domestic.

It is alleged on Feb. 14, 2025, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to not communicate with his ex-spouse and to not be within 100 metres of any place she lives, works, frequents or is known to be. It is also alleged on this date, the man was in contact with his ex-spouse and threatened to kill her.

Furthermore, it is alleged on Feb. 27, 2025, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to not communicate with his ex-spouse and to not be within 100 metres of any place she lives, works, frequents or is known to be. It is also alleged on this date, the man was in contact with his ex-spouse.

Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On June 10, 2025, members of the CPS were dispatched to a local school for an intimate partner violence complaint, and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – On June 10, 2025, members of the CPS were dispatched to a local establishment for a disturb the peace complaint and an investigation ensued. As a result, two individuals from Sandy Lake, ON, were arrested:

A 34-year-old man was charged with fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on June 10, 2025, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not communicate with his ex-spouse. It is also alleged on this date, the man was in communication with his ex-spouse. A 33-year-old woman was charged with two counts of fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on June 10, 2025, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to not communicate with her ex-spouse and to not go within 25 metres of him. It is also alleged on this date, the woman was in contact with her ex-spouse.

The individuals were located by police, taken into custody and each charged accordingly. The man was held for a bail hearing, while the woman was released to appear in court on July 8, 2025.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 37-year-old man from Martintown was arrested on June 11, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on Dec. 18, 2024, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. In the early morning hours of June 11, 2025, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed and he was held for a bail hearing.

