Police Blotter

MISCHIEF TO RELIGIOUS PROPERTY, THEFT FROM MAIL

Cornwall, ON – A 37-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 6, 2025, and charged with mischief to religious property under $5,000 and theft from mail. It is alleged on May 15, 2025, the man vandalized a religious property and stole mail from the establishment. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 6, 2025, the man was located by a member of the Cornwall Police Service. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 15, 2025.

INDECENT ACT

Cornwall, ON – A 66-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 6, 2025, and charged with indecent act – public space. It is alleged on May 30, 2025, the man performed an indecent act in a public space. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 6, 2025, the man was located by a member of the CPS. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 38-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 6, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on June 2, 2025, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On June 6, 2025, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed and she was released to appear in court on July 15, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY, OBSTRUCT JUSTICE

Cornwall, ON – A 21-year-old man from Ottawa was arrested on June 6, 2025, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with release order and one count of attempt to obstruct justice. It is alleged on June 6, 2025, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to remain in his residence between specific hours and to not be under the influence of alcohol. On June 6, 2025, members of the CPS responded to an intimate partner violence call and an investigation ensued. The man was located, and the investigation revealed he was in violation of his curfew and was under the influence of alcohol. It is also alleged he attempted to run from police and resisted arrest. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 45-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 7, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on May 20, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On June 7, 2025, the man was located by CPS officers. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on July 15, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING, BREAK AND ENTER, THEFT, FRAUD

Cornwall, ON – A 52-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 7, 2025, and charged with the following:

10 counts of fail to comply with probation order Theft under $5,000 – shopliftingBreak and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offenceTwo counts of theft under $5,000Fraud under $5,000

It is alleged on May 28, 2025, the man was bound by three separate probation orders, each with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended a Water Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

It is alleged on May 29, 2025, the man was once again bound by three separate probation orders, each with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man broke into an individual’s residence, stole the woman’s purse and subsequently used her debit/credit cards. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

It is alleged on June 6, 2025, the man was bound by three separate probation orders, each with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. He was also bound by another probation order with the relevant condition to not be within 100 metres of any place a specific Loss Prevention Officer (LPO) lives, works or frequents. Furthermore, it is alleged on this date, the man attended the Ninth Street East business where the specific LPO works, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 40-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 7, 2025, and charged with six counts of fail to comply with probation order. It is alleged on June 3, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, to not contact or communicate in any way with his ex-girlfriend and to not be within 100 metres of her. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended his ex-girlfriend’s residence and communicated with the woman.

Furthermore, it is alleged on June 6, 2025, the man was once again bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, to not contact or communicate in any way with his ex-girlfriend and to not be within 100 metres of her. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended his ex-girlfriend’s residence and communicated with her. In the early morning hours of June 7, 2025, police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located by members of the CPS later in the day. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, BREAK AND ENTER

Cornwall, ON – A 30-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 7, 2025, and charged with three counts of fail to comply with undertaking and one count of break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence. It is alleged on June 7, 2025, the man was bound by an undertaking with the relevant conditions to not associate or communicate with his ex-girlfriend, to not attend or be within 50 metres of his girlfriend’s person, place of residence or employment and to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man communicated with his ex-girlfriend, attended her residence and entered the residence without her permission. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was later located by police. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

UTTERING THREATS, RESIST PEACE OFFICER

Cornwall, ON – An 18-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 7, 2025, and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and resist peace officer. It is alleged on June 7, 2025, the man approached an individual outside of their residence and made death threats to the person. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located by a member of the CPS, and it is also alleged he resisted arrest. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 10, 2025.

ASSAULT, ASSAULT WITH WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – A 43-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 8, 2025, and charged with assault as well as assault with a weapon. It is alleged on June 8, 2025, the man punched his neighbour in the face and threw a chair at the individual. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was later located by police. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 10, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY, DOMESTIC ASSAULT, ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM, BREAK AND ENTER, MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 46-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 8, 2025, and charged with the following:

Six counts of fail to comply with release orderDomestic assaultAssault causing bodily harmBreak and enter a place – commit indictable offenceMischief under $5,000

It is alleged in the early morning hours of June 7, 2025, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to not communicate in any way with her ex-boyfriend and to not be within 100 metres of any place her ex-boyfriend lives, works or frequents. It is also alleged on this date, the woman attended her ex-boyfriend’s residence, assaulted the man and choked him. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

Later on June 7, 2025, it is alleged the woman was once again bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to not communicate in any way with her ex-boyfriend and to not be within 100 metres of any place her ex-boyfriend lives, works or frequents. It is alleged the woman returned to her ex-boyfriend’s residence, entered the residence without his permission and damaged the man’s property. Police were contacted and the investigation continued.

On June 8, 2025, police were dispatched to an unwanted person complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the woman was once again bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to not communicate in any way with her ex-boyfriend and to not be within 100 metres of any place her ex-boyfriend lives, works or frequents. It is also alleged she once again returned to her ex-boyfriend’s residence. The woman was subsequently located by CPS officers in the area. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 56-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 8, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with probation order and theft under $5,000 – shoplifting. It is alleged on May 22, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, he attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 8, 2025, the man was located by a CPS officer who was on general patrol. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 15, 2025.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 31-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 8, 2025, and charged with theft under $5,000 – shoplifting. It is alleged on June 8, 2025, the woman attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The woman was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. She was released to appear in court on July 15, 2025.

ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 39-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 8, 2025, and charged with assault. It is alleged on June 8, 2025, the man punched an individual known to him in the face. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located by police,charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 15, 2025.

WARRANTS, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 38-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 9, 2025, on the strength of outstanding warrants and charged with theft under $5,000 – shoplifting. It is alleged:

On March 1, 2025, the man attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.On March 8, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest.On May 15, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A second warrant was issued for his arrest.

In the early morning hours of June 9, 2025, the man was located by a CPS officer who was on general patrol. The warrants were executed, he was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 15, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY, ASSAULT WITH WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – A 29-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 9, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with undertaking and assault with a weapon. It is alleged on June 6, 2025, the man was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to not attend or be within 50 metres of his ex-girlfriend’s person, place of residence, employment or any place she may be. It is also alleged on this date, the man was in contact with his ex-girlfriend and assaulted another individual known to him with a bat. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 9, 2025, the man attended Cornwall Police Service headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into

custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 48-year-old man from Brampton, ON, was arrested on June 9, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with two counts of fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on May 9, 2025, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not contact or communicate in any way with his ex-spouse and that contact with his daughter is to be pursuant to a valid family court order. It is also alleged he was in communication with his family. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was subsequently issued for the man’s arrest. On June 9, 2025, he attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed, and the man was held for a bail hearing.

SEXUAL INTERFERENCE, SEXUAL ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 21-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 9, 2025, and charged with two counts of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age. It is alleged in 2019, the individual directly touched a youth for a sexual purpose and sexually assaulted her. On May 4, 2025, police were contacted regarding a sexual assault complaint and an investigation ensued. On June 9, 2025, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. The man, who was 15 years old at the time of the occurrences, is being tried under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 78-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 9, 2025, and charged with domestic assault. On June 9, 2025, members of the CPS responded to a 911 hang-up call and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the woman kicked her spouse. She was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The woman was released to appear in court on July 8, 2025.

ASSAULT, MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 34-year-old man from Sandy Lake, ON, was arrested on June 10, 2025, and charged with two counts of assault and one count of mischief under $5,000. In the early morning hours of June 10, 2025, several members of the CPS attended a local establishment in regard to an assault complaint, and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man assaulted two individuals and damaged one of the individual’s phones. He was located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was released to appear in court on July 15, 2025.

CPS MISSION: In partnership with diverse communities, we are committed to the pursuit of excellence and keeping our city safe.