Police Blotter

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – James MacFarlane, 39, of Cornwall, was arrested on November 7th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that on November 2nd, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On November 7th, 2023, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on December 19th, 2023.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 25-year-old man of Cornwall was arrested on November 7th, 2023, and charged with three counts of failing to comply with probation. It is alleged that on November 7th, 2023, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, to not communicate with his ex-girlfriend, and to not be within 150 meters of where his ex-girlfriend is known to be. On this date, it is alleged that the man was at his ex-girlfriend’s residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on December 12th, 2023.

WARRANT, THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old youth of Cornwall was arrested on November 7th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with uttering threats. It is alleged that between October 18th, 2023, and October 26th, 2023, the man was bound by a youth probation order with the relevant condition to comply with a non-custodial disposition and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. It is also alleged that on October 30th, 2023, the youth threatened to cause harm to another individual. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On November 7th, 2023, the youth was located during an unrelated matter. The warrant was executed, he was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act

FAIL TO COMPLY, POSESSION OF A WEAPON, ASSAULT POLICE

Cornwall, ON – Isabelle Masson-Billard, 25, of Cornwall, was arrested on November 7th, 2023, and charged with failing to comply with release order, possession of a weapon, and assault peace officer with a weapon. It is alleged that on November 7th, 2023, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not possess any weapons. It is alleged that on this date, the woman brandished an edged weapon when dealing with police. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing.

THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old youth was arrested on November 8th, 2023, and charged with uttering threats. It is alleged that on October 30th, 2023, the youth threatened to harm another individual. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On November 8th, 2023, the youth was located, taken into custody, and released to appear in court at a later date. Her name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 42-year-old man of Cornwall was arrested on November 8th, 2023, and charged with assault. It is alleged that on November 8th, 2023, the man assaulted his common-law partner. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on December 12th, 2023.

WARRANT, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Robert Rummens, 22, of Cornwall, was arrested on November 8th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged that on October 19th, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. It is also alleged that on November 8th, 2023, the man attended a Ninth Street business, selected merchandise, and left the store without paying for it. He was taken into custody by the store’s Loss Prevention Officer and an off-duty Ontario Provincial Police officer. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The warrant was executed, he was charged accordingly, and he was held for a bail hearing.

SHOPLIFTING, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – Lise Dufrense, 57, of Cornwall, was arrested on November 8th, 2023, and charged with theft under $5000, failing to comply with probation, and failing to comply with undertaking. It is alleged that on November 8th, 2023, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace an be of good behaviour, and an undertaking with the relevant condition to not attend a specific business. It is alleged that on this date, the woman attended the business she was prohibited from attending, selected merchandise, and left without attempting to pay for it. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on December 14th, 2023.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Darrel Reid, 44, of Cornwall, was arrested on November 9th, 2023, and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged that on October 11th, 2023, the man attended a Ninth Street business, selected merchandise, and left the store without attempting to pay for it. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On November 9th, 2023, the man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on December 19th, 2023.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.