Police Blotter

POSSESSION OF WEAPON FOR DANGEROUS PURPOSE, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 13-year-old youth from Cornwall was arrested on June 16, 2025, and charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. It is alleged on June 6, 2025, the youth brandished an edged weapon and threatened to harm another student at school. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 16, 2025, the youth attended Cornwall Police Service headquarters to address the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and released to appear in court at a later date.

FAIL TO COMPLY, POSSESSION OF WEAPON FOR DANGEROUS PURPOSE, ASSAULT WITH WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – A 15-year-old youth from Cornwall was arrested on June 16, 2025, and charged with the following:

Three counts of fail to comply with sentence orderPossession of a weapon for dangerous purposeAssault with a weapon

On June 16, 2025, members of the CPS were dispatched to a family dispute and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the youth was bound by a sentence order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not possess any weapons. It is also alleged she was bound by a second sentence order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. Furthermore, it is alleged on this date, the youth brandished an edged weapon and waved it toward her mother. She was located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The youth was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 52-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 16, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on March 24, 2025, and March 31, 2025, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to report to the CPS every week. It is also alleged he failed to do so on these dates. On June 16, 2025, the man was located by a CPS officer who was on general patrol. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANTS, FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 43-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 16, 2025, on the strength of outstanding warrants and charged with the following:

Eight counts of fail to comply with probation orderSix counts of theft under $5,000 – shopliftingTwo counts of fail to attend

It is alleged from Feb. 25, 2025, to May 6, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to report in person to a probation officer. It is also alleged he failed to report to a probation officer from Feb. 25, 2025, to May 6, 2025.A warrant was issued for his arrest.

It is alleged on Feb. 27, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, he attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was subsequently issued for the man’s arrest.

It is alleged on March 1, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, he attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was subsequently issued for the man’s arrest.

It is alleged on March 25, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

It is alleged on April 12, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, he attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

It is alleged on April 16, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, he attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

It is alleged on April 23, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to not attend a Ninth Street West business and to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, he attended the Ninth Street West business he was prohibited from visiting, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

It is alleged on April 26, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, he attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

It is alleged on May 2, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

In the early morning hours of June 17, 2025, the man was located by a member of the CPS who was on foot patrol. The warrants were executed, he was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

