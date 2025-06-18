Police Blotter

Seaway News

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 34-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 12, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with undertaking. It is alleged on May 18, 2025, the man was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to not communicate with his ex-spouse. It is also alleged on this date, the man sent numerous text messages to his ex-spouse. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 12, 2025, the man attended Cornwall Police Service headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, SEXUAL ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 32-year-old man from Sandy Lake, ON, was arrested on June 12, 2025, and charged with domestic assault and sexual assault. It is alleged on June 12, 2025, the man assaulted and sexually assaulted his girlfriend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was held for a bail hearing.

WARRANTS

Cornwall, ON – A 20-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 12, 2025, on the strength of outstanding warrants. It is alleged:

On May 20, 2025, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest.On May 29, 2025, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest.On June 5, 2025, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

On June 12, 2025, the woman was located by a CPS officer who was on general patrol. The warrants were executed, and she was held for a bail hearing.

INDECENT ACT

Cornwall, ON – A 33-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 13, 2025, and charged with indecent act in a public place. It is alleged on June 13, 2025, the man removed his pants and exposed himself to another individual in a public place. Police were contacted, and an investigation ensued. The man was later located by a member of the Cornwall Police Service. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 40-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 13, 2025, and charged with domestic assault. On June 12, 2025, police responded to a disturbance complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the woman assaulted her ex-girlfriend. On June 13, 2025, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 8, 2025.

WARRANT, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 32-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 13, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on May 26, 2025, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to report to the CPS every week. He failed to do so. Furthermore, it is alleged on June 12, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On June 13, 2025, police were dispatched to a suspicious person complaint and an investigation ensued. The man was located by a member of the CPS. The warrant was executed, he was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

BREACH OF RECOGNIZANCE, THEFT

Cornwall, ON – A 36-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 13, 2025, and charged with breach of recognizance and theft under $5,000. It is alleged on June 13, 2025, the woman was bound by a recognizance with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, she stole an e-bike. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. Later on June 13, 2025, the woman was located by members of the CPS. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 15, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY, DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 30-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 13, 2025, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with probation order and one count of domestic assault. On June 13, 2025, police responded to an intimate partner violence call and an investigationensued. It is alleged on this date, the man was bound by two separate probation orders, each with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, he assaulted his girlfriend. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on July 10, 2025.

UTTERING THREATS, ASSAULT WITH WEAPON, ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 13-year-old youth was arrested on June 14, 2025, and charged with the following:

Two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harmAssault with a weaponAssault

On June 14, 2025, police responded to a disturb the peace call and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the youth made threats to two individuals and brandished an edged weapon. Further investigation revealed the youth previously assaulted one of the individuals at school. He was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly under the Youth Criminal Justic Act. The youth was released to appear in court at a later date.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WITH WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – A 57-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 15, 2025, and charged with domestic assault with a weapon. On June 15, 2025, police were dispatched to an intimate partner violence complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the woman threw an object at her spouse. She was located by members of the CPS, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The woman was released to appear in court on July 15, 2025.

ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 59-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 15, 2025, and charged with assault. It is alleged on June 15, 2025, the man assaulted his neighbour. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. He was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was released to appear in court on July 24, 2025.

CPS MISSION: In partnership with diverse communities, we are committed to the pursuit of excellence and keeping our city safe.