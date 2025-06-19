Police Blotter

Seaway News

BREACH OF RECOGNIZANCE, MISCHIEF, DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 27-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 17, 2025, and charged with the following:

Breach of recognizance Mischief under $5,000Domestic assault

On June 7, 2025, members of the Cornwall Police Service responded to an intimate partner violence incident and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man was bound by a recognizance with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. Furthermore, it is alleged on this date, he assaulted his girlfriend and damaged her property. On June 17, 2025, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 8, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY, DOMESTIC ASSAULT, MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 23-year-old man from Sandy Lake, ON, was arrested on June 17, 2025, and charged with the following:

Fail to comply with undertaking Domestic assault Mischief – destroys or damages property

It is alleged on June 17, 2025, the man was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to not communicate with his girlfriend. It is also alleged on this date, the man was in communication with his girlfriend, assaulted the woman and damaged her clothing. He was later located by members of the CPS. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-old youth from Cornwall was arrested on June 17, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on Oct. 24, 2024, the youth was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On June 17, 2025, the youth attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed, and he was released to appear in court on July 17, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 23-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 18, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with release order. In the early morning hours of June 18, 2025, police responded to a mental health call and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not possess any weapon. The man was located by police and it is alleged he was in possession of an edged weapon. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

