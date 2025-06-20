Police Blotter

Seaway News

FAIL TO COMPLY, DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 34-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 18, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with probation order and domestic assault. On June 6, 2025, members of the Cornwall Police Service were dispatched to an intimate partner violence complaint and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed that in April 2025, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged in April 2025, she punched her boyfriend in the face. On June 18, 2025, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 39-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 18, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on April 16, 2025, the woman was scheduled to attend police headquarters for fingerprinting and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On June 18, 2025, the woman was located by a Special Constable at the courthouse. The warrant was executed by a CPS officer, and she was released to appear in court on July 24, 2025.

WARRANTS, SHOPLIFTING, THEFT

Cornwall, ON – A 67-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 18, 2025, on the strength of outstanding warrants and charged with the following:

Three counts of theft under $5,000 – shopliftingFail to attend courtTwo counts of fail to comply with appearance noticeTheft under $5,000

It is alleged on March 31, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend police headquarters for fingerprinting and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

It is alleged on April 11, 2025, the man attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

It is alleged on April 13, 2025, the man attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

It is alleged on May 6, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

It is alleged on May 7, 2025, the man attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

It is alleged on May 15, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

On June 18, 2025, police were dispatched to a non-profit organization for a theft complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on June 18, 2025, the man attended the organization, selected merchandise and left without making an attempt to pay for the item. The man was located by police and taken into custody. The warrants were executed, he was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A pair of youths are facing charges after members of the CPS responded to threats complaints on June 18, 2025.

A 16-year-old youth from Cornwall was arrested on June 19, 2025, and charged with three counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. It is alleged on June 18, 2025, the youth threatened to harm two individuals and later threatened to harm a third individual.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old youth from Cornwall was arrested on June 19, 2025, and charged with one count of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. It is alleged on June 18, 2025, the youth threatened to harm an individual.

Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

The youths were located by CPS officers in the early morning hours of June 19, 2025. They were taken into custody, each charged accordingly under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and released to appear in court at a later date.

CPS MISSION: In partnership with diverse communities, we are committed to the pursuit of excellence and keeping our city safe.