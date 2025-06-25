Police Blotter

Seaway News

WARRANTS, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 49-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 23, 2025, on the strength of outstanding warrants and charged with two counts of fail to comply with probation order and one count of fail to comply with appearance notice.

It is alleged between April 3, 2025, and June 3, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to report in person to a probation officer and to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. He failed to report to the probation officer, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

It is also alleged on April 10, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend the Cornwall Police Service for fingerprinting and failed to do so. A second warrant was issued for his arrest.

On June 23, 2025, CPS officers were dispatched to a suspicious person complaint in the area of Ninth Street West, and an investigation ensued. The man was located by police. The warrants were executed, and he was released to appear in court on Aug. 7, 2025.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – A 21-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 23, 2024, and charged with impaired operation and over 80. On June 23, 2024, members of the CPS were dispatched to the area of Water Street for an impaired driver complaint and an investigation ensued. The man was located by police and the investigation revealed he was operating his motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and later released to appear in court on July 15, 2025.

Additionally, the man’s driver’s license was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days.

FAIL TO COMPLY, BREAK AND ENTER, POSSESSION OF WEAPON FOR DANGEROUS PURPOSE, ASSAULT WITH WEAPON, UTTERING THREATS, MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – An 18-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 24, 2025, and charged with the following:

Fail to comply with probation orderBreak and enter a place – commit indictable offencePossession of a weapon for dangerous purposeAssault with a weaponUttering threats to cause death or bodily harmMischief

In the early morning hours of June 24, 2025, police were dispatched to a family dispute and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to not possess any weapons. It is also alleged he broke into his mother’s residence, brandished an edged weapon and threatened to kill her.

Furthermore, it is alleged the man subsequently attended his grandmother’s residence and damaged her door as well.

As the investigation continued, police circulated in pursuit of the man. He was later located by a CPS officer and a foot pursuit ensued. The man was apprehended, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 52-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 20, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on May 8, 2025, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to report to the bail supervision program in person. She failed to do so, and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On June 20, 2025, the woman was located by a Cornwall Police Service officer, who was on general patrol. The warrant was executed, and she was held for a bail hearing.

POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME, POSSESSION OF CREDIT CARD

Cornwall, ON – A 39-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 20, 2025, and charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of a credit card. On April 19, 2025, an individual contacted the CPS to report that his wallet was stolen from his car overnight. An investigation ensued. It is alleged on April 20, 2025, the man made several transactions with the stolen card. The investigation continued. On June 20, 2025, the man was located by a CPS officer, who was on general patrol. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 24, 2025.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – A 30-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 21, 2025, and charged with impaired operation and over 80. In the early morning hours of June 21, 2025, a CPS officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Second Street West and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the woman was operating her vehicle under the influence of alcohol. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and later released to appear in court on July 15, 2025.

OPERATION WHILE PROHIBITED

Cornwall, ON – A 34-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 21, 2025, and charged with operation while prohibited. On June 21, 2025, members of the CPS responded to a motor vehicle collision and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man was driving a motor vehicle while prohibited from being able to do so. He was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was released to appear in court on July 24, 2025.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 29-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 21, 2025, and charged with theft under $5,000 – shoplifting. It is alleged on March 30, 2025, the man attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued, led by CPS Community Safety Officers. On June 21, 2025, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 24, 2025.

ASSAULT, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 36-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 21, 2025, and charged with assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. It is alleged on June 20, 2025, the man assaulted a youth and threatened to kill him. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 21, 2025, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 24, 2025.

THEFT

Cornwall, ON – A 30-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 21, 2025, and charged with theft under $5,000. It is alleged on June 20, 2025, the man stole a cell phone from an individual known to him. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 21, 2025, he was located by a member of the CPS, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was also bound by a Conditional Sentence Order; therefore he was held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 27-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 21, 2025, and charged with two counts of domestic assault. On June 21, 2025, members of the CPS responded to an intimate partner violence call and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man assaulted his girlfriend. Further investigation revealed he also assaulted the woman on May 1, 2025. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on July 8, 2025.

WARRANTS, FAIL TO COMPLY, BREACH OF RECOGNIZANCE, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 27-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 23, 2025, on the strength of outstanding warrants and charged with the following:

11 counts of fail to comply with probation orderNine counts of fail to comply with release orderNine counts of theft under $5,000 – shopliftingSeven counts of breach of recognizanceFail to attend court

On March 12, 2025, members of the CPS responded to a bail violation complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to remain inside her residence at all times. She was also bound by a peace bond with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. Furthermore, it is alleged, she failed to remain in her residence and a warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest.

It is alleged on March 24, 2025, the woman was bound by a recognizance with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. She was also bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to not attend a specific business on McConnell Avenue.Finally, she was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to remain in her residence at all times on house arrest. It is alleged in the early morning hours of March 24, 2025, the woman attended the McConnell Avenue business she was prohibited from attending, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was subsequently issued for the woman’s arrest.

It is alleged on April 8, 2025, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. She was also bound by a release order with the relevant condition to remain in her residence at all times under house arrest. Furthermore, it is alleged on this date, the woman attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

It is alleged on April 9, 2025, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not attend a specific Second Street East business. She was also bound by a release order with the relevant condition to remain in her residence at all times under house arrest. And she was bound by a peace bond with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. Furthermore, it is alleged on this date, the woman attended the Second Street East business she was prohibited from attending, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

It is alleged on April 11, 2025, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not attend a specific Second Street East business. She was also bound by a release order with the relevant condition to remain in her residence at all times under house arrest. And she was bound by a peace bond with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. Furthermore, it is alleged on this date, the woman attended the Second Street East business she was prohibited from attending, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

It is alleged on April 12, 2025, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not attend a specific Second Street East business. She was also bound by a release order with the relevant condition to remain in her residence at all times under house arrest. And she was bound by a peace bond with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. Furthermore, it is alleged on this date, the woman attended the Second Street East business she was prohibited from attending, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

It is alleged on April 12, 2025, the woman was once again bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. She was also bound by a release order with the relevant condition to remain in her residence at all times under house arrest. Furthermore, it is alleged on this date, the woman attended another Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

It is alleged on April 27, 2025, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. She was also bound by a release order with the relevant condition to remain in her residence at all times under house arrest. And she was bound by a peace bond with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. Furthermore, it is alleged on this date, the woman attended a Second Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest.

It is alleged on May 5, 2025, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not attend a specific Second Street East business. She was also bound by a release order with the relevant condition to remain in her residence at all times under house arrest. And she was bound by a peace bond with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. Furthermore, it is alleged on this date, the woman attended the Second Street East business she was prohibited from visiting, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest.

It is alleged on May 8, 2025, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

It is alleged on May 12, 2025, the woman attended a Thirteenth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On June 22, 2025, police were dispatched to a theft complaint and an investigation ensued. The woman was located by members of the CPS. The warrants were executed, she was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 28-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 22, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on April 15, 2025, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On June 22, 2025, the woman was located by a CPS officer who was on general patrol. The warrant was executed, and she was held for a bail hearing.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 47-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 22, 2025, and charged with theft under $5,000 – shoplifting. It is alleged on June 22, 2025, the man attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. An altercation ensued with the Loss Prevention Officer at the store, and the man fled the scene. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man subsequently returned to the store to retrieve his cell phone, at which point he was apprehended by a member of the CPS. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 29, 2025.

WARRANTS, SHOPLIFTING, FAIL TO ATTEND

Cornwall, ON – A 31-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 22, 2025, on the strength of outstanding warrants and charged with the following:

Two counts of theft under $5,000 – shoplifting Two counts of fail to attend courtFail to attend for fingerprints

It is alleged on Jan. 27, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

It is alleged on Jan. 29, 2025, the man attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

It is alleged on Feb. 11, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

It is alleged on Feb. 27, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend the CPS for fingerprinting and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

It is alleged on March 3, 2025, the man attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On June 22, 2025, the man was located by a CPS officer who was on general patrol. The warrant was executed, and he was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 49-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 22, 2025, and charged with three counts of fail to comply with probation order and two counts of fail to comply with undertaking. On June 21, 2025, members of the CPS were dispatched to an intimate partner violence / bail violation complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, to not contact or communicate with her spouse and to not be within 25 metres of any place her spouse lives, works or frequents. She was also bound by an undertaking with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not be within 25 metres of any place her spouse lives, works or frequents. Furthermore, it is alleged on June 20, 2025, the woman communicated with her spouse via text messages. On June 22, 2025, she attended police headquarters to deal with a separate matter. The woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT, FAIL TO COMPLY, UTTERING THREATS, DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 33-year-year old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 19, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with the following:

Fail to comply with release orderUttering threats to cause death or bodily harmDomestic assault

It is alleged on May 4, 2025, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to reside with a surety at a specific address. He failed to do so. It is also alleged on this date, the man threatened to harm his girlfriend and spit on the woman. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest. On June 19, 2025, a member of the Cornwall Police Service was dispatched to the courthouse to execute a warrant. The man was located, the warrant was executed, and he was charged accordingly. The man was held for a bail hearing.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 67-year-old man from Cornwall, who was already in police custody, was arrested on June 19, 2025, and charged with two additional counts of theft under $5,000 – shoplifting.

It is alleged on June 1, 2025, the man attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

It is also alleged on June 8, 2025, the man attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On June 19, 2025, a CPS officer attended the courthouse, where the man was once again arrested. He was charged accordingly and then returned to cells to await a bail hearing.

ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM, DOMESTIC ASSAULT, DOMESTIC ASSAULT WITH WEAPON, UTTERING THREATS TO CAUSE DEATH OR BODILY HARM

Cornwall, ON – A 27-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 19, 2025, and charged with the following:

Assault causing bodily harm – choke, suffocate or strangle Four counts of domestic assaultDomestic assault with a weaponUttering threats to cause death or bodily harm – domestic

It is alleged on Jan. 21, 2025, the man choked his girlfriend, assaulted the woman multiple times and assaulted her with an object. Furthermore, it is alleged on June 11, 2025, the man hit his girlfriend. Finally, it is alleged on June 12, 2025, he once again hit his girlfriend in the face and threatened her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On June 19, 2025, the man was located by a CPS officer who was on general patrol. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

MISCHIEF, ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 23-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 19, 2025, and charged with mischief – destroys or damages property as well as assault. It is alleged on April 23, 2025, the man damaged an individual’s property and punched him in the face. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 19, 2025, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 24, 2025.

