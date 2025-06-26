Police Blotter

Seaway News

DOMESTIC MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 32-year-old man from Newington, ON, was arrested on June 24, 2025, and charged with domestic mischief. On June 24, 2025, members of the Cornwall Police Service responded to an intimate partner violence complaint and an investigation ensued. It is allegedon this date, the man destroyed his girlfriend’s property in her residence. He was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO ATTEND

Cornwall, ON – A 32-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 24, 2025, and charged with fail to attend for fingerprints – as per undertaking. It is alleged on May 12, 2025, the woman was scheduled to attend the CPS for fingerprinting and failed to do so. On June 24, 2025, she attended police headquarters to address the matter. The woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 29, 2025.

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE FOR PURPOSE OF TRAFFICKING

Cornwall, ON – A 46-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 24, 2025, and charged with four counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. On May 13, 2025, as part of an ongoing investigation, police obtained and executed a search warrant at a residence. The investigation revealed that on this date, the man was in possession of Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Methamphetamine and Hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking. On June 24, 2025, the man was located by police who were dealing with a separate matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Aug. 29, 2025.

WARRANT, BREAK AND ENTER

Cornwall, ON – A 32-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 24, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence. It is alleged on Sept. 9, 2024, the man broke into a residence and damaged property. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest. On June 24, 2025, the man was located by a CPS officer who was dealing with a separate matter. The warrant was executed, he was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 29, 2025.

