Police Blotter

Seaway News

FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 55-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 25, 2025, and charged with five counts of fail to comply with probation order and three counts of theft under $5,000 – shoplifting.

It is alleged:

On May 27, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. On June 7, 2025, the man was bound by two separate probation orders, each with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. On June 8, 2025, the man was bound by two separate probation orders, each with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is alleged on this date, the man attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the storewithout making an attempt to pay for the item.

Police were contacted after each incident and an investigation ensued – led by Community Safety Officers at the Cornwall Police Service.

On June 25, 2025, the man was located by a CPS officer. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 29, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY, RESIST PEACE OFFICER

Cornwall, ON – A 33-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 25, 2025, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with probation order and one count of resist peace officer. It is alleged between Feb. 7, 2025, and April 4, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to report in person to a probation officer. He failed to do so. On June 25, 2025, the man was bound by a second probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On this date, he was located by a CPS officer who was on general patrol. It is also alleged the man resisted arrest. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 29, 2025.

